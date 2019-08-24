Brody Jenner Says Josie Canseco Is Marriage Material, Mom Linda Thompson Says She Approves Of New Girlfriend

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star seems to be getting serious with the 22-year-old model.

Brody Jenner’s marriage to Kaitlynn Carter just ended, but he already found a new girlfriend that he sees as marriage material. The Hills: New Beginnings star was recently out celebrating his 36th birthday at TAO in Hollywood with his entourage, including rumored new girlfriend Josie Canseco, when he teased that his new relationship could even lead to marriage, TMZ reports.

With Josie walking by his side, Brody told paparazzi camped outside of the restaurant that the single life no longer applies to him, then later revealed that the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is “absolutely” the type of girl he’d like to marry.

Luckily for Brody, he already has the approval of at least one of his parents if he gets serious with Josie. Linda Thompson, Brody’s mom, told TooFab she absolutely approves of her son’s new romance with the daughter of baseball legend Jose Canseco and former model Jessica Canseco.

“Are you kidding me? Of course,” Thompson told the celebrity site as she exited Brody’s birthday dinner earlier this week.

Not only did Brody’s mom and his brother Brandon Jenner attend his birthday dinner, but Josie’s mother, Jessica, also came out to celebrate the birthday of her daughter’s new boyfriend.

Here's how Linda Thompson REALLY feels about Brody Jenner's new romance: https://t.co/5BoGIRQSEl — TooFab (@TooFab) August 24, 2019

Social media fans have wondered about the status of Thompson’s relationship with Brody’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn. The two women were very close before Brody and Kaitlynn’s split, and Thompson still seems to have Kaitlynn’s back even though her son has moved on from his marriage. On a recent Instagram post, TMZ notes that Thompson wrote to Kaitlynn, “You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

Brody Jenner’s new relationship with Josie Canseco comes on the heels of Kaitlynn’s highly publicized makeout session with singer Miley Cyrus during a trip to Italy earlier this month. The “Wrecking ball” singer, who announced her split from Lam Hemsworth just as the surprising PDA pics surfaced, is a friend of both Kaitlynn and Brody, but the son of Caitlyn Jenner made it clear Hemsworth is his “boy.”

Earlier this month, sources told TMZ that Brody and Josie have been seeing each regularly after meeting earlier this year at a Hills press tour in New York City. The new couple was reportedly introduced at a hotel party through Brody’s pals and Hills co-stars Frankie Delgado and Brandon Thomas Lee. The TMZ insider revealed that Brody and Josie immediately hit it off, and have been hanging out a lot over the past few weeks.

There’s no word if Brody Jenner’s new relationship will play out on The Hills: New Beginnings. The MTV reality show was recently renewed for a second season.