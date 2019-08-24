Victoria Beckham Stuns In A Black Swimsuit & Daisy Dukes In Family Vacation Photos

Victoria's showing off her fit and toned body while sharing the sweetest family vacation snaps.

Victoria Beckham is showing off her flawless figure at 45-years-old in stunning new family vacation photos shared to social media this week. The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer wowed fans with several new uploads to her Instagram Stories while she, husband David, and their four children all enjoyed some quality time together while vacationing in Italy.

As reported by The Daily Star, Beckham looked years younger than her actual age as she posed for the camera on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

One snap showed the star rocking a black baseball cap on her head while sporting a black skin-tight swimsuit and a pair of Daisy Duke-style denim shorts. She showed off a glass of what appeared to be white wine in her right hand as she flashed her seriously toned and long legs in her shot shorts.

Another stunning snap had Beckham proving that she’s still just as in love with David – who The Inquisitr reported she celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with back in July – as she sat on his lap with her glass while they shared a big laugh.

The soccer superstar was revealing his multiple tattoos and his toned abs while posing shirtless in his swim shorts with a dragon design while soaking up the sun on the boat as Victoria joked about how happy they looked.

“Who knew I was so funny?!?!” she captioned the sweet photo.

Beckham’s Instagram Stories feed also gave her millions of followers a peek at David, 7-year-old Harper, and 16-year-old Romeo doing some parasailing while another showed the couple’s youngest son cuddling up to their oldest son, 20-year-old Brooklyn.

Victoria’s also shared snaps from their family vacation on her main page, posting a shot of David shooting a big smile as he put his arms around their two youngest children.

Another featured Harper sharing a big hug with Brooklyn, while Express reports that the family also took in an outdoor yoga session together as David showed off his handstand skills.

But when she’s not spending quality time with her family or working hard on her hugely successful fashion line, if the star’s latest snaps are anything to go by, Victoria’s most definitely been spending a lot of time keeping herself in shape.

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this year, she revealed some of her health and fitness tips to keeping herself looking so fit and toned.

Beckham told the outlet that she does “a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running” for 45 minutes every morning. “Then I work out with a trainer – 30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core,” she said.

“I work out every day when I’m at home, and then when I travel I really focus on work so I can get as much done as possible in a short trip and get home,” Victoria continued, adding that exercising is “a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it.”