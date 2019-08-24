Elizabeth Hurley Dazzles In New Beachside Photo Shoot

Elizabeth Hurley has been killing it on social media lately. The undisputed bikini queen of Instagram has raised the bar to new heights when it comes to sun-kissed beachside photo shoots and fans are absolutely loving her mind-blowing swimsuit pics.

Given that The Royals star famously runs an eponymous beachwear brand, it’s hardly any surprise that the 54-year-old stunner knows how to make a bikini look good. In fact, the English beauty often promotes her fabulous swimwear by modeling it for the camera and can be regularly seen showcasing her head-turning designs on Instagram.

Friday was no different, as Elizabeth’s fans were treated to a gorgeous beachside snap featuring their favorite celebrity. Shared to the Instagram page of her fashion label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the new pic saw the stunning actress rocking an elegant kaftan from her own collection.

Elizabeth looked nothing short of spectacular in her latest Instagram update. Shot while sitting on the soft, white sand, the ravishing British actress was the epitome of grace as she modeled the chic beach attire. Clad in a gorgeous white kaftan, embellished with delicate, silver beaded embroidery, she gazed directly into the camera with a serene look in her blue eyes. As the wind gently tousled her caramel-colored tresses, a radiant Elizabeth gave a beaming smile to the photographer, flashing a set of perfect, pearly teeth.

The Bedazzled actress was a vision in white in the sun-drenched photo. A patch of greenery visible in the background of the frame added a splash of color, making her stylish beach apparel stand out even more. Sporting her signature makeup, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel highlighted her beautiful features with a touch of dark eyeshadow, masterfully applied black eyeliner, and a very feminine pink glossy lipstick.

In classic Elizabeth Hurley style, the ageless beauty flaunted her enviable figure in the long-sleeved white kaftan – one that looked particularly flattering on her slender, toned physique. Boasting a low-cut, v-shaped neckline, the fashionable piece beautifully framed Elizabeth’s decolletage, showing a hint of subtle cleavage. Likewise, her chiseled legs were also on display in what appeared to be a thigh-skimming beach item.

As Elizabeth noted in the caption of her post, the new pic served not only an aesthetic purpose, but a promotional one as well. The post let her following know that her beachwear label was having a substantial sale on its kids’ collection. Tying into the promotion, Elizabeth posed with an adorable little girl who sat on the actress’s lap for the photo. The little one was also wearing the Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand, a cute pink two piece swimsuit.

The photo caused quite an impression on Elizabeth’s Instagram followers, who couldn’t stop gushing over her age-defying beauty in the comments section.

Loading...

“Too cute,” one person wrote under the snap.

“Beautiful,” was a second reply, trailed by a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

“Look at the eyes,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous smile, gorgeous girl,” read a fourth message, followed by a trio of flattering emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Elizabeth and her stunning photos can follow the actress on Instagram.