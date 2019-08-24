NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Trade Three Second-Round Picks For Andre Iguodala, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

After failing to convince Kevin Durant to re-sign, the Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies to free enough salary cap space to acquire D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. When the deal became official, most people expected Iguodala to leave the Grizzlies and join a legitimate title contender. However, as of now, the Grizzlies don’t have any intention of buying out Iguodala’s contract as they are reportedly exploring the trade market for the former Finals MVP.

Andre Iguodala may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he’s still expected to receive plenty of interest from teams who want to boost their chance of contending for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. According to Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams that may consider trading for Iguodala before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite losing the face of the franchise, Anthony Davis, this summer, it seems like the Pelicans aren’t planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Their decision to keep veteran point guard Jrue Holiday on their roster is a clear sign that the Pelicans are still aiming to compete for a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference next season. As Ellis noted, trading for Andre Iguodala will address the Pelicans’ weakness on the wing and give them insurance in case Brandon Ingram suffers health issues.

“Iguodala would bolster the Pelicans’ only weakness on the wing, spelling Brandon Ingram and possibly starting in his place should the 21-year-old’s return from blood-clotting issues warrant load-management considerations. The Pelicans appear set at the 4 with Zion Williamson and Nicolo Melli but could still benefit from Iggy’s presence at the position, especially when experimenting in small-ball lineups featuring Zion at the 5.”

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Pelicans will be sending a trade package including Darius Miller, E’Twaun Moore, and three future second-round picks to the Grizzlies in exchange for Andre Iguodala. Though the deal works financially, both teams will still be needing to wait until mid-December to make the trade since Miller just signed a new contract in the 2019 NBA free agency.

If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Pelicans but also for the Grizzlies. In exchange for Andre Iguodala’s expiring contract, the Grizzlies would be acquiring future draft picks that could help add more young and promising talents on their roster. Though Darius Miller and E’Twaun Moore are only salary cap fillers, they would still give the Grizzlies two reliable threats from beyond the arc.