Charly Jordan Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Lacy Lingerie For Latest Photoshoot

American model and DJ Charly Jordan, who is well-known on Instagram for her sexy snaps, recently took to her page and turned up the heat with a set of lingerie pictures.
In the caption, Charly informed her fans that she modeled for Gooseberry Intimates and she totally loved the photoshoot.
In the pics, she could be seen rocking a lacy set of black lingerie, that not only allowed her to show off her amazing abs and well-toned legs but she also showed off her almost-bare booty in some of the pictures.
The model wore a full face of makeup and let her hair down to keep it glamorous. The model accessorized with a chain necklace to keep it chic. She finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled stilettos to exude sheer style and sexiness.
Within a day, the pictures have amassed more than 248,000 likes and above 1,400 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.
Charly also shared a set of up-close images from the same photoshoot in a separate post which has garnered an additional 122,000 likes and over 430 comments.
“Omg, I’m obsessed,” fellow model Ayla Marie Woodruff wrote on the picture.
“Is this a sick JOKE? You look insane Charls,” another one of her fans commented, who couldn’t believe how sexy the model looked in the picture.
“Looks like she came straight off the VS runway,” a third fan wrote.
While a fourth follower, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to praise the hottie.
“This is exactly what I needed to start my morning off great! Thank you!”
Apart from the pictures, Charly shared a video where she could be seen traveling in a helicopter, posing for the camera and smiling all the time as she toured the Maui rainfores in Hawaii.
The post became controversial because Charly wrote a lengthy caption about saving the environment, forest fires and reducing plastic pollution, but as she could be seen traveling in a helicopter, fans didn’t like the contradiction because of the model’s carbon footprint.
“The planet is in a critical state she says as she flies around in a helicopter smiling the whole time,” one of her followers wrote. The comment received a lot of endorsements from others, amassing more than 200 likes.
In response, many of Charly’s fans came for her support and wrote that unless someone lives a completely green life with zero carbon emissions, they have no right to judge Charly.
View this post on Instagram
THE RAINFOREST IS ON FIRE ???? and it needs more awareness from everyone right now. The Amazon has an incredibly rich ecosystem – there are around 40,000 plant species, 1,300 bird species, 3,000 types of fish, 430 mammals and a whopping 2.5 million different insects! Along with it providing 20% of the worlds oxygen! There are fires all over the world right now from the beautiful jungles of Hawaii, Siberia, and the rainforest in the Amazon. Our pilot from @hawaiivip for this flight flew us around and showed us burn spots/ told us crazy stories of how it’s been one of the driest years on Maui, and how sad it makes him to see the ecosystem stressed out. He proceeded to show us the untouched areas as you can see above and I was shocked beyond belief at the beauty! This is the beauty we need to protect ???????? Our earth is in such a delicate state right now and it’s going to take future generations like ourself taking a conscious effort to save this planet! From plastic use, to carbon emissions, to abuse of animals worldwide this all needs to end! Be conscious of our effect on the planet, it’s our home ???? share this info and tag @unitednations to help these issues be exposed! And check out foundations like @karmagawa and @savethereef ! Shot by @sabby808
According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. The model also lived in Costa Rica for two years and later moved to Los Angeles, California.