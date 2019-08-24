Charly Jordan Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Lacy Lingerie For Latest Photoshoot

American model and DJ Charly Jordan, who is well-known on Instagram for her sexy snaps, recently took to her page and turned up the heat with a set of lingerie pictures.

In the caption, Charly informed her fans that she modeled for Gooseberry Intimates and she totally loved the photoshoot.

In the pics, she could be seen rocking a lacy set of black lingerie, that not only allowed her to show off her amazing abs and well-toned legs but she also showed off her almost-bare booty in some of the pictures.

The model wore a full face of makeup and let her hair down to keep it glamorous. The model accessorized with a chain necklace to keep it chic. She finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled stilettos to exude sheer style and sexiness.

Within a day, the pictures have amassed more than 248,000 likes and above 1,400 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Charly also shared a set of up-close images from the same photoshoot in a separate post which has garnered an additional 122,000 likes and over 430 comments.

“Omg, I’m obsessed,” fellow model Ayla Marie Woodruff wrote on the picture.

“Is this a sick JOKE? You look insane Charls,” another one of her fans commented, who couldn’t believe how sexy the model looked in the picture.

“Looks like she came straight off the VS runway,” a third fan wrote.

While a fourth follower, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to praise the hottie.

“This is exactly what I needed to start my morning off great! Thank you!”

Apart from the pictures, Charly shared a video where she could be seen traveling in a helicopter, posing for the camera and smiling all the time as she toured the Maui rainfores in Hawaii.

The post became controversial because Charly wrote a lengthy caption about saving the environment, forest fires and reducing plastic pollution, but as she could be seen traveling in a helicopter, fans didn’t like the contradiction because of the model’s carbon footprint.

“The planet is in a critical state she says as she flies around in a helicopter smiling the whole time,” one of her followers wrote. The comment received a lot of endorsements from others, amassing more than 200 likes.

In response, many of Charly’s fans came for her support and wrote that unless someone lives a completely green life with zero carbon emissions, they have no right to judge Charly.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. The model also lived in Costa Rica for two years and later moved to Los Angeles, California.