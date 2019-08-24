Nadine Leopold Posts A Makeup-Free Selfie To Show Off Her Freckles And Instagram Fans Are Loving It

Austrian model Nadine Leopold, who is famous on social media for being a Victoria’s Secret model, recently took to Instagram page and treated her ardent admirers to a new snap which became an instant hit.

In the pic, the model decided to go makeup-free — a move which all of her fans greatly admired. Nadine not only decided to ditch makeup, but she also showed off her freckles in the up-close image, which fans found absolutely adorable.

The model wore a red tank top, tied her hair into a messy bun, and opted for a dainty chain necklace to keep it chic.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 17,000 likes and over 200 comments where fans and followers praised the model for being a natural beauty.

Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture. These included German model Maya Stepper, Tamara Jade, Keke Lindgard, and designer Amina Muaddi, among others.

“This picture is love,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This is absolutely gorgeous! You are just glowing in this photo,” another one chimed in.

While a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the gorgeous model.

“Best face in the world. I love your freckles, baby.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “perfect beauty,” “flawless,” “truly stunning,” and “you are an angel,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the up-close image, Nadine wowed her fans with a very glamorous picture where she could be seen wearing a blue lacy bra that showed off a glimpse of her cleavage. The model paired the racy top with a pair of jeans, let her hair down and posed for the camera while applying makeup.

The model posted two snaps from the photoshoot, a monochromatic one and a colored pic. As of this writing, the post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and about a hundred comments.

Earlier this week, Nadine also shared a sultry picture where she could be seen taking a shower outdoors. She wore a revealing swimsuit that allowed her to put her enviable physique on full display, a move that sent temperatures through the roof.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Nadine revealed that she has not only worked with Victoria’s Secret but has also been featured in leading fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s BAZAAR, and Marie Claire UK.

In the same interview, the model said that women should not look down upon themselves when they can’t live up to the beauty image that models project.