UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Shows Off Her Slender Figure As She Goes Topless In Hawaii

UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new sultry picture, one which sent a wave of excitement through her legions of ardent fans.

In the snap, the 33-year-old stunner could be seen posing against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean, next to some beautiful plants.

Arianny let her highlighted hair down and opted for a full face of makeup to make the photoshoot as glamorous as possible.

The model wore a pair of string bikini bottoms and as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her pert derriere on full display.

Arianny censored her breasts with the help of her arms but exposed a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

Within six hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 31,000 likes and about 530 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her fans, some of Arianny’s fellow models also liked the pic to show appreciation and support. These included, but are not limited to, Emma Hernan, Noel Capri, Joy Corrigan, Sarah Stage, Brittany Palmer, Sara Underwood and fellow UFC ring girl Jamillette Gaxiola.

“Thank you Arianny! You make the world a happier place,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh yeah baby, take it all off mi amor (my love),” another one of her fans flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan expressed his admiration for the gorgeous model in the following words.

“You have the most perfect body! Beautiful in every way.”

The remaining fans and followers used words and phrases like “true goddess,” “stunning booty,” “too damn hot,” “epitome of perfection,” and “the most beautiful woman in the world,” to praise the model.

Arianny also posted a series of Instagram Stories to show glimpses of her getaway in Hawaii. In one of the pictures, she could be seen swimming in the ocean, wearing a skimpy white bikini.

Prior to posting the topless picture, Arianny also treated her fans to a very sexy bikini snapshot. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the model posed while sitting on the edge of a jacuzzi, rocking a white two-piece bathing suit that made her look extremely sexy.

According to an interview with Maxim magazine, the Octagon girl — who has been featured on the cover of the magazine twice — started her MMA career in 2006. During the interview, Arianny said the following regarding her experience in the field.