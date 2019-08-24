Dua Lipa Shares Her Stunning Birthday Pictures On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa turned 24-years-old on August 22. The stunner recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 33.5 million fans to a set of birthday pictures where she looked simple, but nothing short of stunning.

In the snap, the model-turned-singer could be seen rocking a strapless black velvet mini dress which featured a huge embellished red lip motif. To spice things up, the dress also came with with a cheeky little cut out on the bodice to reveal a glimpse of cleavage.

Dua let her raven-colored dresses down and opted for a full face of shimmery makeup to ramp up the glam.

In the pics, Dua could be seen having a blast as she enjoyed her birthday bash with friends, including her new beau Anwar Hadid, Tove Lo, and Sarah Hudson. According to an article by E! Online, the dinner party took place at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Apart from the party pictures, Dua also shared an up-close image of herself which fans totally fell in love with. In the caption, the “New Rules” songstress revealed that the makeup was done by famous makeup artist, Patrick Ta.

Within a few hours of going live, the group pictures have amassed more than 1.3 million likes and over 4,600 comments while the up-close image has racked up an additional 780,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments.

According to the E! Online article, Anwar Hadid’s family, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid as well as their mom Yolanda Hadid, all wished Dua a happy birthday on Instagram.

“This is beauty, not the Kardashian BS,” one of Dua’s fans opined.

“I LOVEEEE UUU ANGEL, you look so beautiful,” another commentator wrote.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the singer, wrote that he is jealous of Anwar Hadid because he has the most beautiful woman in the world as his girlfriend.

Apart from the pictures, Dua also posted a series of Instagram Stories from the birthday party where she could be seen having fun with her friends. In one of the videos, the hottie could also be seen sitting on a table and packing on the PDA with Hadid.

According to an article by Vogue, Dua, 24 and Anwar, 20, started officially dating only a month ago when the two were first seen together at a concert in Hyde Park, London.

The couple recently visited Prishtinë, the capital of Kosovo — which is also the hometown of Dua’s parents — to attend the Sunny Hill Music Festival.