50 Cent Calls Wendy Williams ‘Ugly’ In New Instagram Post

50 Cent is doubling down on his feud with Wendy Williams. The rapper posted a photo of the daytime talk show host on his Instagram page and used the caption to insult her appearance. In the photo, Wendy is leaning against comedian/actress, Tiffany Haddish.

“Tiffany wait, there’s a monster on your shoulder don’t move,” he wrote. “Whatever you do don’t look to your left. LOL Ugly motherf**ker.”

As Complex Magazine reports, Wendy Williams and 50 Cent were in the news recently because he denied her entry to his Tycoon Pool party. She claims that she was just there to get some photos with Snoop Dogg for her son, who was celebrating his 19th birthday that night. There’s footage of Wendy trying to get into the party which the “In Da Club” rapper posted on his Instagram page.

“[Y]ou can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “B***H wait outside.”

Despite 50 Cent’s apparent ban, Wendy eventually got those pictures with Snoop Dogg and her son.

This is hardly the first time that 50 Cent has made it clear that he is no fan of Wendy Williams. As Eurweb reports, in 2018, during a segment of her show, Wendy implied that the rapper was gay as she discussed a story that involved him, Remy Ma and her husband Papoose. He took offense to that and expressed it on Instagram again.

“This b**ch, didn’t I tell her not to put me on her show till he talks about being the worlds most famous side b**ch. Get the strap,” he wrote in the caption.

Hot New Hip Hop also reports that he made fun of the fact that she fainted on her show in 2017. He also made objectionable comments about her body on social media as well.

Loading...

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the rapper delved a little deeper into his reasons for disliking Wendy. During the chat, he said that he speaks negatively of her because she has discussed some of the personal issues that he had no control over. He added that he’s harsh towards Wendy because she’s very successful now and that, in his opinion, it would be bullying if she was less of a star.

“But now that she’s successful, I can say things about her. If she wasn’t as successful, I wouldn’t even be talking about her. It would be me bullying a woman,” he said.