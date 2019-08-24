Mark Wahlberg Heats Up Instagram With Shirtless Chiseled Shapshot

Mark Wahlberg set Instagram on fire a few hours ago when he shared a steamy snapshot of himself putting his “F45 45 Day Challenge” results on display for his 13.3 million followers.

The photo featured a shirtless Wahlberg with his fists balled up as he flaunted his muscular frame. The snapshot highlighted Mark’s perfectly chiseled pecs, rock hard abs, and ripped arms.

According to the caption of the sizzling snap, the photo was a testament to the concept of “age is just a number.” He also reminded his followers that he was still embarking on not consuming wine and his clean eating diet.

Unsurprisingly, the shirtless snap was a huge hit with his massive Instagram following.

Inside of five hours, his followers flooded the photo with over 500,000 likes and just shy of 11,000 comments.

Mario Lopez was among one of the first to react to the snapshot in a comment that as garnered just shy of 1,200 likes.

“Show em what fellas in their 40’s are all about! You look awesome bro!!” Lopez penned.

While most taking to the comments quickly congratulated Wahlberg on his muscular form, a few were more interested in discussing some of the other items in the picture.

One Instagram user jokingly called attention to the pairs of socks lined up on the surface behind Wahlberg.

“Only a crazy man lays out socks,” the individual jested. A few responded that putting your clothing out the night before might be helpful to someone who gets up as ridiculously early as Wahlberg.

The sexy snapshot came just 48 hours after Wahlberg posted a photo of himself standing with Bokeem Woodbine. The post revealed that he and the 46-year-old actor were currently working on something big as they were “at it again.” Mark, then, reminded his followers he had worked with Woodbine once before on the 1998 action film titled The Big Hit.

While his followers seized the photo as an opportunity to appreciate Wahlberg’s chiseled arms, most couldn’t help but call attention to the youthfulness of Bokeem.

“Samuel L Jackson with ‘young’ filter,” one follower jested.

Another exclaimed that neither of the men in the picture ever seem to age.

According to Detroit Free Press, Mark and his brother Paul were spotted at the beginning of the week paying a visit to the grand opening of one of their newest Wahlburgers.

The duo also stopped by the Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital to pay a visit to the children. The grand opening was a benefit for the Beaumont’s Children’s Miracle Network and successfully raised over $10,000.