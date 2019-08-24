White House Aides Reportedly ‘Alarmed’ By Donald Trump’s Recent String Of Erratic Behavior

Donald Trump’s recent string of erratic behavior is reportedly raising alarms within the White House.

After a week in which the president referred to himself as “the chosen one,” endorsed a conspiracy theorist who called Trump the “second coming of God,” and referred to his own Fed chief as an enemy, a report on Friday claimed that some of those closest to Trump are growing very worried. As the New York Times reported, many inside the White House believe that the increasing signs that a recession is coming have put the president on edge.

“Even some of his own aides and allies were alarmed by his behavior, seeing it as the flailing of a president increasingly anxious over the dark clouds that some have detected hovering over [the] economy,” the report noted.

Earlier on Friday, the Washington Post had also reported that Trump seemed particularly unmoored as signs of an economic downturn increased. Trump himself has publicly pushed off the idea that a recession is coming, hinting on Twitter the there may be a conspiracy against him to weaken the economy to hurt his chances of re-election.

“They are willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election,” he tweeted. “But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020!”

But there is belief even within his own administration that a recession is coming. As Politico reported on Tuesday, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told a group of top Republican donors at a fundraiser that there could be a “moderate and short” recession ahead.

This mentally unfit man is not only destroying our democracy and values, but also our economy. He is “hereby ordering” things today. We have to take to the streets and demand he be held accountable! https://t.co/lVjDsgQSiZ — Amy Siskind ????️‍???? (@Amy_Siskind) August 23, 2019

Many on both sides of the aisle had raised alarm about Trump after a series of bizarre incidents this week, which included Trump’s endorsement of conservative pundit and conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root in referring to Trump as the “second coming of God” to Israeli Jews. Trump transcribed Root’s quote into a multi-part tweet. The incidents led some to question the president’s mental health, especially as signs of a potential recession grow.

On Friday, Trump announced a new set of tariffs on China, sending the stock markets into steep declines. At the same time, he also took aim at Fed chief Jerome Powell in a tweet, writing, “My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?”