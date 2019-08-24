‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Synopsis Revealed

As the premiere date for the tenth season of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, the network has been releasing teasers and exclusive news about the upcoming season. This week, AMC revealed the official synopsis for Season 10, along with the season’s key art, according to a report from ComicBook.

“It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter,” the synopsis reads.

As fans of the show may remember, the Whisperers are a group of human survivors who have decided to live among the walkers/zombies. The group is led by Samantha Morton’s character, Alpha, who is determined to carry out revenge on the core group of survivors after they allowed her daughter to seek refuge within their gated community. Alpha begins her revenge by attacking and decapitating almost a dozen members of the group, putting their heads on pikes, and arranging them in a line to mark her territory. This is the first time the group has faced a threat of this magnitude and the show’s cast agrees, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win,” the synopsis continues. “The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

As for the season’s key art, the image features three of the most popular characters, Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, Carol, played by Melissa McBride, and Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. According to the Season 10 trailer, it seems this season might be a major for at least two of the three characters.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gurira will be making her exit at some point during the show’s upcoming tenth season, but it’s still currently unclear how the writers will tackle the actress’s departure. While talking to reporters at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Angela Kang said Gurira was a key collaborator in wrapping up the Michonne’s storyline, but offered no additional details.

Meanwhile, McBride’s Carol is preparing to take out Alpha and the Whisperers after the murder of her adopted son, Henry, played by Matthew Lintz, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.