Sarah Hyland Breaks Out Her Rock-Hard Abs In Crop Top & Shorts

Sarah Hyland has been flaunting her figure all summer long, and this week was no different for the actress as she was photographed by the paparazzi while heading to an interview with the TV entertainment show, Extra.

According to The Daily Mail, the Modern Family star wowed fans in a skimpy black and white striped crop top with a plunging neckline. The shirt showed off Sarah’s cleavage and toned arms, as well as her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

Hyland added a pair of matching shorts to the ensemble, which put her long, lean legs on full display as she smiled for the camera.

Sarah accessorized her look with a pair of round sunglasses, her diamond engagement ring from boyfriend Wells Adams, a dainty gold chain around her neck, and a black purse, which she carried in her hand. She also had a bottle of water with her.

Hyland had her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell down her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included thick eyebrows, darkened eyelashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland is a busy woman. Not only is she currently filming the 11th and final season of Modern Family, but she’s also planning a wedding to Bachelor alum Wells Adams.

The couple got engaged earlier this summer on the beach, and fans couldn’t be happier for the pair. Meanwhile, Wells recently revealed that there will be one big detail for him and Sarah to work out involving the wedding — their parents.

Adams claims that his parents have never met Hyland’s folks due to their vastly different political views and that the pair plan on keeping them apart until their wedding day.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something,” Wells revealed on his podcast, per People.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams continued.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” he stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Hyland’s life and fashion choices by following her on Instagram.