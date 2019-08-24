Lexi Wood Shares A New Sexy Pic On Instagram, Says Her Secret To Confidence Is Wearing Lingerie

As a Playboy model, Lexi wood is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media.

In fact, whenever she posts a new picture on her Instagram page, she oozes utmost confidence and style which makes her all the more desirable and sexy.

The model recently took to her page and treated her fans to a new lingerie snap, one where she not only exuded sheer sexiness but also looked nothing short of gorgeous.

In the pic, Lexi could be seen wearing a pair of black French knickers that she teamed with a black and white lace bra top to flaunt her enviable figure. The model loosely wrapped a robe around her shoulders to pose for the snap.

Lexi opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous, while she tied her hair into a sleek ponytail. Finally, the 20-year-old model accessorized with a dainty chain necklace and small hoop earrings to stay true to her signature chic style.

In the caption, the model revealed that the secret to her confidence is wearing lingerie, either underneath her clothes or as part of her outfit. She also informed her fans that the lingerie set that she wore in the picture is from Victoria’s Secret’s new collection.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, and within a few hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 23,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“SO STUNNING. I CAN’T HANDLE IT,” one of her fans wrote in all caps to lay emphasis on the statement.

“Oh wow! You’re perfect,” another person commented on the snap.

While a third fan wrote the following comment to praise Lexi.

“You are unbelievably sexy! Have a wonderful evening, goddess.”

Prior to posting the lingerie snap, Lexi raised the heat of her page by going topless in one of the pictures. She struck a side pose and flashed an ear-to-ear smile to melt many hearts.

Even though she censored her assets with her hands, she left enough for fans to look at and drool over. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Malibu, California.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered about 40,000 likes and close to 400 comments which shows that Lexi is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post new photos all the time.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, apart from Playboy, the Canadian native has also been featured by some well-known magazines, including Vogue Japan and Galore Magazine.

Per The Daily Mail, the model also shot to fame for having a short-lived fling with Brooklyn Beckham — the son of David and Victoria Beckham.