WWE News: Top ‘Raw’ Superstar Says He Was ‘Miserable’ Over His Push Shortly After ‘Royal Rumble’

Following his Raw Tag Team Championship win alongside Seth Rollins on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman is now a two-time champion in WWE. But with “The Monster Among Men” still waiting for his first singles title after almost five years on the main roster, many believe the 35-year-old former strongman competitor has yet to reach his potential as one of the company’s top superstars. Apparently, Strowman felt the same way earlier this year, and as he recalled in a recent interview, it made him very unhappy – until he aired out his concerns and had a long talk with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

As quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Strowman appeared on the most recent episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, where he admitted that he was frustrated about the state of his WWE career shortly after this year’s Royal Rumble in January. Per WWE‘s Royal Rumble recap, Strowman was the 27th out of 30 entries in the pay-per-view’s titular main event, as he took out five wrestlers while spending over 14 minutes in the ring, only to be eliminated by eventual winner Seth Rollins.

Despite getting booked as one of the last few competitors in the men’s Royal Rumble match, Strowman felt “really, really frustrated” with how things were going for him when he called McMahon and told the WWE boss about what he was feeling.

“[McMahon] talked me off a ledge,” Strowman said.

“He was like, ‘Look, big man, I want you for the long haul. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing right now. I care about what you’re doing 10 years from now. I’ve invested in you, you’re one of my guys. Don’t worry. You’re fine.'”

Strowman also recalled the moment when he stormed into a production meeting soon after his first talk with McMahon and felt “mad about everything.” As the Monday Night Raw star related, McMahon reacted by kicking everyone else out of the meeting and having a 45-minute talk with the then-disgruntled superstar, which he described as a “heart-to-heart, man-to-man conversation” that convinced him that he shouldn’t be so worried about his status in WWE.

“Vince doesn’t get the credit that is due to him,” Strowman concluded. “And if he hears this, he’s gonna get p*ssed off that I’m saying his name and putting him over.”

As recalled last month by The Inquisitr after Braun Strowman signed a new long-term contract with WWE, the 6-foot-8-inch giant made his WWE main roster debut in 2014 and, after spending time as part of The Wyatt Family, broke out as a singles star two years later, when WWE revived the brand split. However, he has yet to win a championship outside of his two tag team titles, despite getting several chances at the Universal Championship and winning the men’s Money in the Bank contract in 2018.

Despite the fact that Strowman and Seth Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday, Comic Book cited Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week, noting that he expects Rollins to defend his Universal Championship against Strowman at next month’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.