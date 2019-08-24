Kourtney Kardashian Has Reportedly Stopped Focusing On Her Love Life

Kourtney Kardashian’s life is said to be full and happy. However, the reality star is still single following her split from model Younes Bendjima last year.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourt is completely fine with her single status and doesn’t worry about finding Mr. Right because she’s got so much going on in her life.

In addition to being a single mother to three children —Mason, Penelope, and Reign — she’s also trying to get her newly launched lifestyle website, Poosh, up and running in hopes of turning into a huge empire. She also films her family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians regularly.

Sources are now telling the outlet that Kourtney is simply not focused on finding a boyfriend at the moment, but that she is allegedly open to falling for someone again in the future.

“So at this point, her love life really has taken a back seat to everything else. That’s not to say that Kourtney wouldn’t be open to romance or that she’s trying to remain closed off to a potential opportunity, but she spends so much time with her kids and working, and she isn’t going out every night and meeting men,” the insider stated.

“Plus, Kourtney keeps a very tight circle of friends and there really isn’t much opportunity there for any romantic interests. She is a huge believer in fate and feels that if the right person is out there then they will find each other when the time is right,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian is completely fulfilled and doesn’t believe she’s missing out on anything by not being in a relationship.

Currently, many women close to Kourtney Kardashian are also single, including her younger sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Khloe finds herself single after splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year. Kendall is also flying solo after ditching her NBA playing boyfriend, Ben Simmons, just before summer kicked off.

Kourt’s close friend, Larsa Pippen, is also single following her divorce filing from her longtime husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen. Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is also currently on the market.

However, one person who isn’t single is Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, who has been dating model Sofia Richie for about two years. The relationship has created a positive turn in Kardashian and Disick’s co-parenting relationship, which now involves Richie as well.

Fans can keep up with Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.