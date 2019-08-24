NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Reveals Expectations From Andrew Wiggins In 2019-20 Season

When they selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves thought that Andrew Wiggins would be the player that could help them win their first NBA championship title. Wiggins had shown consistent improvement with his performance in his first three years in the NBA. However, in the past two seasons, the 24-year-old small forward has been inconsistent on both ends of the floor, making some people wonder if the Timberwolves made the right decision to give him a massive contract extension in the summer of 2017.

After Jimmy Butler demanded a trade, the Timberwolves have once again returned from being one of the worst NBA teams in the league in the 2018-19 NBA season where Andrew Wiggins averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds. 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. Despite going through lots of ups and downs, the Timberwolves are still not giving up on Wiggins. In an interview with Chris Hines of the Star Tribune, Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said that they are expecting Wiggins to become a “main contributor” for their team next season.

“Andrew in particular with his talent and physical abilities, the potential he’s shown, we’ve got to get that on a more consistent basis,” Rosas said. “He’s focused on it as well. In order for us to have the success we want to have, he’s got to be a main contributor. He understands that, we understand that.”

Five years ago today, the Kevin Love for Andrew Wiggins trade happened. What if the Wolves kept Love? What if the Wolves traded Love for Klay Thompson? What if the Cavs drafted Jabari Parker or Joel Embiid instead of Wiggins? All that and more here » https://t.co/C38VKPXXgg pic.twitter.com/FrWLyTTaNQ — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) August 24, 2019

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas believes it’s unfair for Andrew Wiggins to take all the blame for the inconsistencies with his performance. Rosas said that there are several factors that Wiggins couldn’t control, including the number of coaches he had in the last five years. As of now, Rosas and the Timberwolves are hoping that Ryan Saunders, who was named as their head coach after serving in an interim role last season, is the man that could help Wiggins unlock his full potential.

“To be fair to (Wiggins), he needs some continuity in terms of coaching, philosophy, strategy and style of play,” Rosas said. “We think he’s going to be one of the better beneficiaries of this style of play.”

The Timberwolves will definitely be needing more from Andrew Wiggins if they are serious about earning a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season. If Wiggins once again fails to live up to expectations, it is highly likely that the Timberwolves will start reevaluating his future in Minnesota before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.