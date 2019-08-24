Constance Nunes Shows Some Skin In Tight Blue Outfit

Constance Nunes loves to thrill her fans with tons of sexy images on social media. Of course, she’s not just all about the skimpy modeling photos. Constance also posts a ton of content about cars, which are seemingly her first love.

However, on Friday it was another sexy post by Nunes, who took to her Instagram story to show off her adorable puppy. However, it was her flawless figure that took center stage in the video.

In the clip, Constance is seen sitting in a chair as she rocks a bright blue outfit. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen sporting a skimpy blue crop top that shows off her tiny waist and impressive abs. She also added a pair of matching, skin-tight leggings to flaunt her long, lean legs.

In addition, Nunes had her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face, and she rocked a full glam look with darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, thick lashes, nude lips, and a shimmering glow on her face. She also added pink eye shadow and black eyeliner to complete the makeup style.

Constance accessorized her casual and comfortable ensemble with a pair of small, gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain with a pendant around her neck while she cuddled her puppy in her lap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes leads a very busy life. In addition to her modeling career, she also works as a car mechanic and restores old cars to their former glory.

The car buff specializes in American muscle cars and has her own Ford Mustang, which she lovingly refers to as “baby stang” on social media.

She’s also been traveling around to car shows and living her first year of marriage with her husband. The pair tied the knot back in February and Nunes announced the big news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself and her longtime love in their wedding attire, which included her black, see-through lace gown.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can keep up with Constance Nunes’ life by following the model on social media.