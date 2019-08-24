Camila Cabello Says Social Media Is Not Good For Her And Tells Fans How To Cope With Troubles Of Life

Camila Cabello recently took to her Instagram account to share a lovely picture of herself with her fans. However, more than the picture, fans fell in love with her long, meaningful caption, where she revealed that social media is not good for her.

The “Señorita” songstress wrote that she doesn’t use social media that often because it’s not good for her, adding that she doesn’t know how not to be affected by the negative things that people write about her. Therefore, the 22-year-old singer tries to avoid reading the comments altogether.

And even though she prefers to avoid the negativity spread by social media, she acknowledges its potential and how it can benefit people.

“I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways!” the singer wrote.

“So, to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe,” she continued.

The singer revealed that she has also been performing meditation and breathing exercises lately which has significantly improved the quality of her life.

The singer told her fans that she used be constantly trapped in her overthinking instead of living in the present, adding that focusing on her breathing helped her in a very positive way.

“I just thought I’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys!!!”

She also provided the correct way of performing breathing exercises, recommending her fans to dedicate five minutes per day to simply inhale five seconds through the nose and exhale for five seconds through the mouth.

Within a few hours of going live, the post amassed more than 1.9 million likes and over 12,000 comments where fans thanked the singer for sharing her stress coping mechanism with everyone.

Loading...

“Don’t be sorry for not being active, we do miss you but we also want the best for you,” one of her concerned fans wrote on the post. “You deserve more than the world can give you AND WE UTTERLY LOVE YOU.”

Even though the singer has decided not to spend too much time on social media, she is very busy with her singing activities of late. According to an article by Variety, the former member of Fifth Harmony and her beau Shawn Mendez are all set to perform their hit single “Señorita” live together for the first time at the 2019 Video Music Awards.

Per the piece, the VMAs will take place on Monday, August 26, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.