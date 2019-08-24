Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq, Lets It All Hang Out On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is letting it all hang out on social media, and her fans aren’t mad about it.

On Thursday, Malika took to her Instagram account to share a brand new modeling photo of herself, and she left little to the imagination with her choice of clothing.

In the sexy snapshot, Haqq is spotted wearing nothing but a long-sleeved sweater, which she left open to flaunt her braless, ample cleavage underneath.

Malika’s barely-there outfit showed off her fit figure, which was partially hidden behind a green leaf and the material of the sweater.

The Kardashian BFF also wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in curls, which fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. Malika reached up to move her hair out of her face in the photo as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Haqq donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter. Malika also sported pink blush on her cheeks and nude lip color to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen as well as some white flowers.

In the caption of the picture, Malika Haqq talks about minding your own business, and it drew comments from many of her followers, including Khloe Kardashian and her identical twin sister, Khadijah Haqq.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Malika is newly single after splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, O.T. Genasis, earlier this summer. The model let everyone on social media know about the breakup by posting a message that simply read, “Single.”

The pair first began dating back in the fall of 2017 not long after Haqq ended her relationship with Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Following the split, Malika opened up about what she wanted in the future when it pertains to her love life.

“I think that I’m a lover that’s looking for a lover and that’s not going to be easy to find. It’s not a quick, instantaneous thing and I just need to take my time,” she said, per E! News.

“I pray that marriage and children are in my future. I don’t know what will happen, but in the meantime I have amazing children in my life, so I don’t lack baby love at all. I would like to know what a little Malika looks like. I would,” she added.

Fans can see more of Malika Haqq by following her on Instagram.