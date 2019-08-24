Eva Longoria Looks Smoking Hot In Black Dress And Flaunts Cleavage

Actress Eva Longoria frequently posts photos of herself all dolled up in chic looks for events, and today’s snap was no different. The brunette bombshell rocked a classic little black dress as she prepared for the weekend, as she explained to her followers in the caption of the photo she most recently shared.

In the shot, Longoria rocked a simple black dress with a scoop neckline that flaunted some major cleavage. The dress clung to her curves and hugged her curvy physique. Though the dress itself was a midi length, the slit that stretched halfway up her thigh added some major sex appeal to the look. Longoria accessorized with a pair of white strappy sandals with a clear strap across the foot that made her legs look miles-long.

Longoria likewise kept her makeup simple, rocking a neutral look with a rosy pink lip and tousled waves for a casual glam vibe. She posed in front of a worn wood plank wall with a unique ladder and pole architectural detail behind her in a bright red hue.

Longoria’s 7 million Instagram followers loved the snap, which received over 63,000 likes within just six hours. Longoria even got a like from The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Judge couldn’t scroll past the snap without leaving a compliment, so she told Longoria she looked amazing in the comments section.

Actor and television host Mario Lopez also left a sassy comment on Longoria’s post that had some fans laughing.

“Orale… You hittin up a club later? #LadiesNight #AllYouCanDrink”

Plenty of other celebrities showered Longoria with compliments in the comments section as well. Actress Olivia Munn simply said “Ridiculous,” in response to the way Longoria looked in the stunning ensemble.

Longoria is balancing her busy schedule as an actress with her busy schedule as a new mom. Just yesterday, the stunning beauty shared a shot of herself on the red carpet with her son.

On one side of the shot, photographers’ lenses were visible as they prepared to capture every single actress who walked down the red carpet. Longoria wore a figure-hugging gown in glittering shades of gold and white, with her hair in glam waves.

She looked similar to how she looks on every red carpet, with one exception — she was pushing a stroller with her. Her son was balanced on her hip, looking dapper and utterly adorable in a tuxedo and stylish shoes.

Longoria also shared a side-by-side shot where she was on the red carpet with actress Gabrielle Union, who likewise brought her child down the red carpet with her.