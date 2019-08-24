American Model Tawny Jordan Shows Off Ample Cleavage In A Bustier Top On Instagram

American model Tawny Jordan, who rose to fame after appearing on Calvin Harris’ Instagram page following one of his concerts, has carved out a name for herself on social media, thanks to her sexy pics that she posts every week.

Following her pic-sharing ritual, the 27-year-old model recently took to her page and treated her fans to a very sexy image of herself where she was featured spilling out of a bustier top.

The risque ensemble allowed Tawny to show off an ample amount of cleavage, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the generous display of skin.

To ramp up the glamour, the model let her raven-colored tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup, and accessorized with small stud earrings.

The model asked her fans to caption the picture for her, adding that the pic was captured for Bella Model Management, an agency based in Las Vegas.

Within an hour of posting, the picture has garnered almost 4,000 likes and over 130 comments where fans not only praised the model for her hotness but also suggested different captions.

“How are you actually real?” one of her fans asked.

“Elegance & beauty without boundaries,” wrote another one.

Another one of her admirers wrote the following comment to praise the hottie for her beautiful looks.

“You have the face of an angel and the body of a goddess.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “too sexy for words,” “stunning,” “absolutely beautiful,” and “every boy’s dream,” to praise the model.

Earlier this week, Tawny treated her fans to another sultry picture where she could be seen wearing a white shirt that she left unbuttoned to reveal her never-ending cleavage.

She opted for minimal makeup, let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed about 6,000 likes and almost 200 comments where fans drooled over her hotness and asked her to post more hot pics.

Fellow models, including Eden Levine, Cina, Camilla Gimenez, and Natalia Janoszek also liked the picture to show support and appreciation.

Loading...

Tawny also treated her fans to a video where she looked nothing short of stunning in a black blazer and skirt that she teamed with high-heeled sandals. She ditched her bra to expose her assets — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the Illinois native started modeling at the age of 19. Tawny has appeared in the Sexiest Girls Next Door Calendar and has also modeled for the campaigns of various brands, including Pink Lipstick Lingerie and Maria Del Carmen.