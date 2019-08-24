Erica Mena’s Busty Bikini Bod Has Fans Dropping Fire Emoji Left & Right

Erica Mena posted a brand new swimsuit pic earlier today, and it’s garnered over 42,000 likes so far. She promoted a contest in the captions, although most of her fans seemed distracted by her good looks.

The photo showed Erica posing poolside, as she rocked a turquoise one-piece with a plunge neckline. She popped her right hip slightly, while placing her right hand on the side of her head. Meanwhile, she placed her left hand on her upper thighs, which brought attention to her long, manicured nails.

Mena also wore her hair slicked back, while looking down to her right. She pursed her lips slightly while wearing dark pink lipstick. She also sported dark, purple eyeshadow.

Erica kept things simple in the jewelry department, and rocked large, silver hoop earrings but no necklace. She also wore no jewelry on her left hand, but rocked what appears to be a smart watch.

Fans left Erica plenty of nice compliments in the comments section, with lots of people dropping the fire emoji to make their point.

“U play wayyyyy to much E,” joked a fan.

“This is when Safaree was all in your way when you were trying to take the pic lmao I was dying when you was telling him to move,” said another fan, who recognized the shot.

“You lost so much weight,” chimed another fan.

“I love you and you’re so pretty and humble in person,” added a follower.

But not everyone was feeling the vibe, as some people complained about the contest. Many Instagram contests require people to follow a set of accounts, or to tag their friends. Both of these aspects drew criticism, including from one fan, who went into detail about why they didn’t want to participate.

“Erica why do people have to like your photo and tag people in order for you to give somebody something…. if you really wanted to give somebody something you wouldn’t make it that hard for them to get it. So I think it’s a bunch BS,” they complained.

At the same time, there were plenty of people who were happy to try their luck with the contest.

And it’s also worth mentioning that prior to this swimsuit pic, Erica shared a video of herself and Safaree. She hinted at how extravagant their wedding will be, while the video racked up over 232,000 views.

Mena’s been dropping clues at the upcoming wedding here and there, but fans will have to sit tight to find out more.