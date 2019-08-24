Watch Parma Calcio 1913 Vs. Juventus FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Italian Serie A Season Opener

The 2019/2020 Italian Serie A season gets underway as perennial champions Juventus FC travel to face Parma Calcio 1913.

The Italian Serie A is back and defending, 35-time champions Juventus FC raise the curtain on the 2019/2020 season as they go on the road to far east season’s 14th-place finisher Parma Calcio 1913. Juventus have won the scudetto in each of the last eight seasons, setting a new record for consecutive titles for the Italian league — but no team in Spain’s La Liga or England’s top flight has ever won as many consecutive championships either, according to The Independent newspaper. But they will have to open their latest title quest without the services of new manager Maurizio Sarri, who is recovering from pneumonia and will miss the match that will stream live from Parma.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A season-opening match on Saturday, pitting last season’s 14th-place finisher Parma Calcio 1913 against defending, eight-year-running champions Juventus FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 28,000-seat Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy, on Saturday, August 24.

In the United States, the game starts at noon EDT, 9 a.m. PDT. Over in the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, while fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time Saturday night.

After winning five titles in a row, Manager Massimiliano Allegri departed the club following last season, which was judged a disappointment because even with the record-setting signing of five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve was unceremoniously dumped from the UEFA Champions League by underdog Dutch side Ajax in the quarterfinals. Juventus has tried to remedy that situation by signing 19-year-old Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt for almost $85 million, according to The Guardian.

Juventus also acquired Brazil international Danilo from Manchester City, Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, and former Paris Saint-Germain central midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Sports Mole.

Juventus won the corresponding fixture last season, 2-1, according to Soccerway, but the two sides drew 3-3 later in the season in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action for Juventus on Saturday. Yifan Ding / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Parma Calcio 1913 Vs. Juventus FC Italy Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Parma vs. Juve matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

Fans in the U.S. who prefer an Italian-language stream can go to Rai Italia America to watch the game live online.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Calcio. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will carry a livestream, as will SonyLiv.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Parma Calcio 1913 Vs. Juventus FC match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.