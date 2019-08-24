Gigi Hadid Spotted Driving A Sleeping Tyler Cameron Around New York City

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron were spotted together once again, fuelling speculation that their relationship is getting more serious than they’ve been letting on. Entertainment Tonight reports that the model was seen driving the former The Bachelorette contestant around New York City. In the photos, Tyler is sleeping in the car.

Tyler and Gigi were first seen hanging out with one another soon after the season finale of The Bachelorette. The Florida-born model/general contractor became a fan favorite on the show because of his respect for Hannah Brown’s boundaries during the Fantasy Suites episode. He also defended her choices both during filming and afterward which helped him to gain lots of support from the franchise’s fanbase. And Gigi may have been one of those fans.

As Cosmopolitan Magazine notes, she started following Tyler on Instagram while the season aired on ABC.

Hannah eventually rejected Tyler, choosing Jed Wyatt instead of him, an unfortunate decision since he was in a relationship while on the show. Although Tyler and Hannah agreed that they would go for a drink with each other on the final episode of the show, it seems clear that they’ve both decided to go their separate ways.

Hannah now seems focused on cementing her place in the entertainment industry as she’s going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars.

“Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly.“I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Tyler and Gigi are just “casually dating” at this point.

“It’s no surprise that the two would want to take things slowly, as they both recently got out of serious dating situations,” the source said, referencing Gigi’s relationship with Zayn Malik and Tyler’s time with Hannah.

“The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now.”

As Cosmopolitan notes, Gigi and Tyler have so far been seen hanging out at a couple of places in New York, like Soho House and at a bowling alley. Tyler was later seen leaving Gigi’s apartment on two separate occasions. They were also seen vacationing together in Lake George.

Whether things get more serious between Gigi and Tyler remains to be seen but it certainly looks like they’re enjoying each other’s company. But fans of The Bachelorette are likely mourning the hope of seeing him end up with Hannah Brown.