American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Goes Fully Nude In New Pic

Being a famous Playboy model, American hottie Antje Utgaard has no qualms about treating her Instagram fans to her nude and near-nude pictures every week.

The current week has been no exception, as the stunner took to her page on Friday evening and shared a jaw-dropping picture, one which instantly set pulses racing.

In the snap, the model, who turned 25-years-old on August 20, could be seen lying on a bed, wearing no clothes at all. Even though she lied on her stomach which allowed her to censor her breasts, Antje still showed off plenty of skin, including a generous view of her bare booty, to titillate her fans.

She tied her hair into a messy bun, accessorized with gold hoop earrings and multiple chain necklaces, and opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous, yet sexy.

In the caption, the model offered a birthday giveaway to her fans — a five-day accommodation at a villa in Mykonos, Greece. More than the giveaway, however, fans seemed to be interested in the generous display of skin.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 23,000 likes and about 400 comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with compliments and asked her to share more sexy pictures.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Antje’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included, Abigail Ratchford, Zita Vass, Lyna Perez, Tawny Jordan and Gilda Garza, among many others.

“So much perfection, not enough pixels…” one of her fans commented because Antje slightly blurred her picture for the sake of censorship.

“That birthday suit though,” another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan wrote that Antje is very beautiful and he is madly in love with her.

“You are not human, you are an angel from heaven,” he added.

Last week, Antje treated her fans to a topless picture which also became an instant hit among her fans and followers. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the model lied on her bed and censored her breasts with her hands. The picture was posted as Antje began her “birthday shenanigans.”

In an interview with Maxim magazine, the model talked about many aspects of her personal life, including the types of men that she would like to date, together with the dos and don’ts of dating. She also talked about her guiltiest pleasure and said the following.