Courtney Ford Opens Up About Leaving ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be saying goodbye to beloved character Eleanor “Nora” Darhk, played by Courtney Ford, and the actress is opening up about leaving the popular superhero series, according to a report from ComicBook.

The show follows a group of misfit heroes and former villains who were previously introduced in other DC shows, including The Flash and Arrow, along with a number of new characters. Ford, whose character has often found herself at odds with The Legends, became a recurring guest star during the third season and was later promoted to show’s main cast in the fourth season. After her final attempt at defeating The Legends failed, Nora voluntarily surrendered to the Time Bureau and often provided assistance to the team during difficult missions. She also developed a romantic relationship with Ray Palmer/Atom, played by Ford’s off-screen husband, Brandon Routh, who will also be written off the show in the upcoming season.

After news of the couple’s exit was made public, Ford took to social media to thank the producers, creators, and writers who contributed to bringing the Legends of Tomorrow to life, as well as the show’s devoted fans who have stuck with it since the beginning.

“Nora Darhk is very close to my heart. If it were my choice, I’d play her for years to come,” Ford also said in a statement to Deadline. “But I understand that stories run their course, and I’m grateful for the time I did have bringing Nora to life on Legends of Tomorrow.”

“I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to bring the big-hearted and humorous Ray Palmer to life for our fans over the last 5 years, but unfortunately, his storyline is pointed in another direction,” Routh added. “I’m saddened to see Ray’s journey end for now but wish my Legends family well.”

Routh also took to social media to thank the show’s creators, writers, The CW, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

But despite the duo’s unexpected departure, executive producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree, and Keto Shimizu made it clear that there’s always a chance that Ray and Nora could make a return to the series at some point. The EPs said it’s never truly goodbye for the show’s main characters.

It’s currently unclear how the couple will be written out of the series, but it is expected to happen during the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Season 5 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on Tuesday, January 12, 2020 on The CW.