Hilary Duff Announces New ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Is In The Works

Lizzie McGuire is making a come back. The popular Disney series which made Hilary Duff famous will be getting a reboot on the company’s new streaming service, Disney+. Duff made the announcement via her Instagram page on Friday.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the show will follow a thirty-something “millennial” Lizzie as she lives in New York City where she works as an interior decorator.

Duff talked about the new direction of the show when she appeared at the D23 Expo.

“Lizzie is also a grownup,” Duff said, as reported by Polygon. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job. She has kinda the perfect life right now.”

Even though the reboot will revolve around an older Lizzie, it will be helmed by the original show’s creator, Terry Minsky. Polygon added that it will also feature an animated version of Lizzie who will voice her “internal struggle.”

The original series ran from 2001 to 2004 and became a big hit for Disney. It led to the creation of a franchise that included soundtracks, clothing, books and a feature-length film aptly titled The Lizzie McGuire Show.

According to Polygon, this isn’t the first time that a sequel to Lizzie McGuire has been considered. Minsky wanted to make a show that centered on Lizzie’s teenage life in 2003 but ABC didn’t bite.

But Disney has a streaming service to launch now and that could explain why they were more open to a reboot. The media giant has already shown that they’ll be mining their existing properties for content. Characters from the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be getting their own original series, per Digital Trends. They will also be adding many of the shows that are available on the channels they already own, such as ABC. You can also buy bundles that include HBO and Hulu, which give you access to their content and allow you to see all of your favorite shows in one place — unless those shows are only available on Netflix.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch on November 12, 2019.

There’s no word yet on when the Lizzie McGuire series reboot will be available on the service.