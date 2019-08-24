Kelly Ripa Shares Poolside ‘Operation Zero Effs’ Video To Instagram And It’s Epic

Kelly Ripa has yet to bore her fans on social media. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is renowned for sharing humorous updates that include a fair few throwbacks, although the 48-year-old didn’t appear to be in throwback mode today. Kelly’s recent Instagram Story very much showed the status quo, and it managed to be epic without even featuring her.

Kelly’s story today had an outdoor feel. The blonde showed the pool she’s known to have in her backyard, although the waters welcomed an unusual individual. Kelly’s dog was seen floating around the pool on a white inflatable, with Kelly herself interpreting how the canine might be feeling.

“Operation zero effs,” Kelly wrote at the bottom of her story.

Kelly also added some pink heart emoji and a pink-hued filter to the footage – clearly, the star was in the mood to showcase some love, as well as the easy-going life led by her four-legged friend. Of course, fans of Kelly will know that her dog doesn’t just stay home – as Bravo TV reported, Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest have both brought their dogs onto the TV show that they appear in.

“I brought my little girl. She’s 3,” Ryan said.

“And I brought Chewy, my little girl, who’s 13” was Kelly’s introduction.

For the most part, Kelly’s Instagram feed is dedicated to her professional career and her family. The latter has made headlines galore this year, with Kelly featuring daughter Lola Grace in a set of prom photos where Lola herself didn’t appear too keen on going live. The snaps of Lola looking beautiful in her green dress came with a caption letting fans know just how long it took for Lola to greenlight the whole thing. The post proved immensely popular and currently sits at over 329,000 likes.

Kelly may dedicate her social media to her family, but today, Kelly proved that pets are just as important. The star joins other famous faces who are known for sharing their love of animals to Instagram. Singer Ariana Grande is known for updating her account with her dog. Keeping up with the Kardashians stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner are fans of all things canine, and so is their older sister Khloe Kardashian. The 35-year-old’s dog Gabbana has sadly passed away, though.

The trend is also seen in less glamorous parts of the reality world, with Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s “farm,” as well as former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ dogs, although that ended on a sour note.

Kelly has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.