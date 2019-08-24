‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Apryl Jones Shuts Down Instagram In A Leopard Print Bikini

Apryl Jones is looking absolutely stunning as she celebrates the last few days of summer.

The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star and mother of two shared a photo on Friday with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. In the post, Jones is showing off her amazing physique in a white and leopard printed bikini from Matte Collection. In her caption, she also notes that the white cover-up she has on is from the retailer as well. Her dark hair is styled in a center part and flows down to her chest. She is also rocking bright red lipstick in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Jones received more than 60,000 likes. The photo also received more than 900 comments from her fans.

“I really love this bikini!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Lawd have mercy you fine,” another follower chimed in.

The Vh1 star is nowhere near shy when it comes to showing off her dangerous curves. On Monday, August 18, Jones shared another bikini photo with her adoring fans. This time, Jones is wearing a peach bikini with a white cover-up. As she stands on a balcony overlooking a beautiful sunset and mountains, the singer stares blankly into the camera as the photographer captures the shot. Her face is bare and she has on a gold necklace and matching bracelet as her accessories. At the time of writing, the snap received more than 80,000 likes on her page. The photo also received more than 900 comments from her fans at the time.

The sexy photos from Jones come just weeks after the reality show returned to the Vh1 hip-hop drama for its fifth season. Jones previously left the show after her breakup with the singer Omarion, who is the father of her two children. This season, however, her choice in a new partner is reportedly a hot topic on the show. Madame Noire reports that Jones’ relationship with Omarion’s B2K bandmate Lil Fizz is something that was discussed in the show’s season premiere, which aired on Monday, August 5.

“O and I were together for four and a half years and had two beautiful babies. Two months after I gave birth to my second child, he left, and I honestly can’t tell you why,” she said in her confessional, addressing the breakup with Omarion.

When it came to Fizz, however, Jones was less revealing with the information.

“The question is, why do you want to know?” she barked at a producer during her confessional who asked if they were “smashing.”

People are not too pleased with Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz after the premiere of #LHHH. (photo: Getty) https://t.co/EzgUjC7pUO pic.twitter.com/BBOCVN0AWx — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) August 6, 2019

Fans of Apryl Jones can follow the reality star on Instagram for more updates.