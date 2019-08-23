Jordyn Woods Lost A ‘Majority’ Of Her Friends After The Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods’s life was turned upside down this past February when the 21-year-old was mired in scandal after kissing Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, at a house party. In addition to losing best friend Kylie Jenner, she also lost her room in Kylie’s mansion and her job as a model for Khloé’s denim line, Good American.

But now, it seems that the Southern California native suffered even more than initially realized, after Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, revealed in a post on Instagram that Jordyn lost a “majority” of her friends due to the feud.

Elizabeth’s social media upload was a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Jordyn’s latest interview with Teen Vogue. The interview, which skirted around the Life of Kylie star’s scandalous half-year, focuses on the topic of mental health, as well as Jordyn’s hopes for the future. Though Jordyn was best-known for being the BFF of makeup mogul Kylie, she has her own projects in the works as well.

For starters, she is an Instagram celebrity in her own right, with a fandom of over 10.5 million followers. In addition, she recently launched her own fake eyelash collection with cosmetics company Eylure.

However, Elizabeth Woods claimed that the road had not been easy for her daughter.

“To sit back and watch @jordynwoods go through all of this mental and emotional anguish has been very emotional for us… to see your kids hurt at any age is difficult,” she began in her post.

“All I can say is that I hope everyone out there is perfect and no one has to ever endure any bumps along the journey of growth.”

Elizabeth then added that it was hard as a mother “to watch the majority of [Jordyn’s] friends leave her.” Just as bad was the revelation that services had been turning her daughter away due to the bad publicity.

Jordyn was “not be able to go get services where she got accustomed to going,” the heartbroken mother confessed, adding that it felt like her daughter was “getting bullied by the world.”

“It takes a strong… family and individual to be able to deal with that on a daily basis,” Elizabeth added.

Along with the caption, Elizabeth’s post included a number of pictures of Jordyn, including one where she wore a white top with pink sweatpants and another where she rocked a sizzling yellow mini dress. Jordyn also posted both photos to her Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr.

One person who won’t be seeing the uploads, however, is Jordyn’s former BFF. Kylie recently unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram after a video emerged of Jordyn dancing with another one of Khloé’s exes, per TMZ.