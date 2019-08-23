John Travolta Calls Kirstie Alley His ‘Soul Mate’ & Teases ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Reboot

It’s hard to believe that it has already been 30 years since John Travolta and Kirstie Alley teamed up together for the now-classic film, Look Who’s Talking.

Ever since the famous duo starred in the film together, they have remained incredibly close and they have always spoken highly of one another. According to Us Magazine, the two attended the premiere of Travolta’s new film, The Fanatic, at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Alley was there to lend her support to her former co-star and longtime friend and when he was fielding questions on the red carpet of the event, John called Kristie “best girlfriend.”

The actor went on even further, calling Alley his “soul mate.” And since the reboot of Look Who’s Talking was announced this past July, a lot of people have been asking if Travolta and Alley would be involved in it in some sort of capacity. The question seemed to pique the actor’s interest and he said that he may be interested in taking part in the upcoming project but with one catch — if Kirstie would be involved.

“It’s been 30 years [since Look Who’s Talkin’], but it was this morning that I even learned it’s been 30 years. I didn’t know that, I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.”

Earlier this year, Deadline shared that the hit film would be getting a reboot, just like many other films that came before it. According to the outlet, Jeremy Garelick is already on board to write and direct the film and Adam Fields is set to produce it. Garelick shared that he is looking to write a version that would allow for a “diverse cast” and it excites him to be able to work on this project since he has a family of his own who would enjoy it.

See John Travolta and Kirstie Alley reunite 30 years after 'Look Who's Talking'https://t.co/m5LxMIPN7B — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2019

Loading...

“The challenge is, that was a really good movie, Travolta and Kirstie Alley had great chemistry and Amy Heckerling wrote a great script,” Garelick shared. “We’re in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie.”

Amy Heckerling was the mastermind behind the original film and she served as both the writer and director. The movie only cost somewhere in the ballpark of $7 million to make but it was a hit at the box office, amassing over $300 million. The success of the film was so great that it spiraled off into two sequels — Look Who’s Talking Too and Look Who’s Talking Now.

It will be interesting to see if Travolta and Alley did indeed end up joining the cast of the upcoming reboot.