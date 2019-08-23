Draya Michele Spreads Legs In Denim Two-Piece & Instagram Thinks She Looks Like A Snack

Draya Michele is heating up Instagram. The Basketball Wives LA alum has been racking up the followers. While her Kylie Jenner squad status hasn’t yet afforded her the following boasted by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Draya’s got her own fanbase. The 34-year-old now comes armed with 7.5 million followers, plus what appears to be plenty of interest in an update she made earlier today.

Draya’s photo today showed her seated on some light stone steps. The star was rocking some serious attitude, with a similar deal going on from her wardrobe. Draya hadn’t gone designer, but she equally hadn’t scrimped on the style. The brunette was flaunting her lean and fit frame in a tight pair of duo-toned denim pants, with a matching crop top ensuring the look was fully coordinated. Draya did inject some glam, though. A red handbag appearing to be made of crocodile skin was being held with somewhat of a statement between a pair of legs that were spread wide open in front of Draya. Footwear-wise, Draya was also ticking boxes. The mother of two had slid her feet into a strappy pair of heeled sandals, with ankle ties adding sexy flourishes.

Draya posed for her photo with her head turned to the side and one hand placed on her knee. A simple caption from the star acknowledged the Fashion Nova brand of clothing being donned.

Instagram seems to think that Draya looks an absolute treat.

“Zzzzzzzzzzzamnnn zaddy,” one fan wrote.

“Immaculate from face to toes,” another said.

“Yes Draya slay bae!!” was another comment.

The update also seemed to have been noticed by the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Kylie Jenner left Draya a like, although Draya racked up plenty from fans: over 37,000 were clocked within five hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 193 fans into the post’s comments section.

Draya has been making headlines this year. The star was cherry-picked by Kylie to join her in Turks and Caicos for the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” The luxury vacation that also included model Sofia Richie, friend Yris Palmer, and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou also saw Draya join in. Social media updates from Draya’s trip weren’t plentiful, but one did show the model rocking a Kylie Skin swimsuit that came as a collaboration with her Mint Swim line. Making it as an entrepreneur might sound easy these days, but celebrity merch makes for a competitive space. With three clothing lines, Draya is doing very well for herself.

Fans wishing to see more of Draya should follow her Instagram.