47-Year-Old Brooke Burke Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Brunette bombshell Brooke Burke has been flaunting her amazing physique for decades now. Her physique is just as sexy now as when she was in her 20s or 30s, and she often takes the opportunity to flaunt what she’s got.

In her latest snap, Burke shared a peaceful moment with her eager Instagram followers. In the photo, Burke was sprawled out across the hood of a car. In the background, the ocean was visible as it lapped at the sandy shores. Also visible in the shot were the breathtaking rock formations which broke up a clear blue sky.

Burke rocked a pair of worn Daisy Dukes that flaunted her toned, tanned legs, and even pointed one foot to elongate her legs. She rocked a loose black tank over another white tank and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a beach-ready hat.

In the caption, Burke explained that the shot was from a bit of an excursion she took in honor of the first day of school. With her kids no longer needing her attention during the daytime as they headed back into the classroom, she headed down the Pacific Coast Highway to a scenic corner of Malibu and soaked in the sunshine and ocean breeze.

Her followers loved the peaceful shot of her adventure, and the picture received over 2,100 likes within just seven hours, including a like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Solid choice for free time activity,” one follower commented about her trip down the coast.

“Even makes an old Ford truck look good!” another said.

Yet another follower loved the fact that she was getting real about needing a little alone time as a parent.

“Good for you! As a parent I can relate to the need for taking a little time for yourself.”

Another fan commented on her particular placement on the vehicle, and said, “you make a Beautiful hood ornament.”

Fans who want to know a little bit more about how Burke maintains her incredible physique should look at the post she shared just before her beach snap. Burke was on the cover of the latest issue of Extraordinary Health, and the cover line talks about how she maintains fit and fabulous in her 40s.

She shared a few shots of the spread in the magazine, in which she’s rocking workout gear. Burke also made sure to tag her company Brooke Burke Body in the caption, directing her fans to the fitness resource they could check out.