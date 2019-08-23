Watch Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Online: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, Preview

With Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens confirming this week that former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield will see playing time in Friday’s NFL Preseason Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expectations will be running high among Cleveland fans, according to Cleveland.com. After leading the team to its best record (7-8-1) since 2007 and winning six of his 13 starts under center as a rookie, Mayfield is under pressure to take the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. In other words, his snaps will be closely watched in the game that will stream live from Tampa.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason Week 3 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT at 65,600-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, August 23. That start time will be 6:30 p.m. CDT and 4:30 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Browns-Bucs preseason game kicks off at 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, August 24. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 7:30 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 8:30 a.m. Japan Time on Saturday.

The Browns also won seven games in 2014, but last season, they finished with one tie on their record, meaning that their.469 winning percentage was their best since their 10-6 season in 2010. A playoff appearance this season would end the NFL’s longest active streak of seasons without qualifying for the playoffs, according to the Tampa Bay Times, leaving that dishonor to their opponents in Friday’s preseason matchup.

That 10-6 record in 2010 was one of only two winning seasons for the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, after the original Browns team moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens in 1996.

The Bucs have not made a playoff appearance since 2007, giving them the second-longest current futility streak, according to Pro Football Reference.

Friday’s game will be the last chance for Mayfield and the rest of the regular Browns starters to get some work in under game conditions before opening the regular season on September 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Kitchens told Cleveland.com that he already plans to give the whole group another day off next Thursday when Cleveland wraps up its preseason schedule against the Detroit Lions.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

NFL Game Pass offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason NFL contest. The service carries live streams of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.

Loading...

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all other NFL preseason Week 4 matchups at no charge.

Alternately, fans may access the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network online video feed requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason showdown for live and for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. During that free week, fans can watch the Cleveland-Tampa Bay game and other NFL preseason matchups streamed live and free.