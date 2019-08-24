Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Spills Out Of Form-Fitting White Tank Top, Sets Sin City On Fire

Erika Gray really knows how to heat up Sin City.

The Brazilian Instagram star took to Las Vegas this week to do some modeling work, wearing a very form-fitting white outfit that showed off all her curves. Her Instagram photo was a smash hit with fans, attracting plenty of comments about her almost impossibly curvy physique.

“Perfect 10,” one person commented.

“So hot baby,” another wrote.

The outfit, somewhat appropriately, was for the “curvy” line from online fashion giant Fashion Nova, a brand that Erika frequently promotes on her page. The Brazilian model uses her page as a hub for her modeling career, showing off fashion and swimwear brands in a series of sponsored posts. Though she occasionally shares some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work and home life, the majority of pictures and videos on her page are connected to some kind of sponsorships.

Erika Gray finds a way to use her incredible figure to promote all manner of products. The model previously shared a very revealing photo to promote a cannabis delivery service, and also regularly dons very skimpy swimwear to promote a fitness energy drink. As The Inquisitr noted, she posted another Instagram video in early July for Bang Energy where she showed off her body in a skimpy bikini.

Thanks to her following of more than 2.3 million people, Erika likely makes quite a nice income. The top Instagram influencers can earn tens of thousands of dollars for a single post, Vox noted in a report on the social media site.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” online marketing guru Joe Gagliese told the news site. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

While Erika Gray may not be to the level of Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, or any other others who pull in millions for a single post, her steadily growing subscriber base and increasing exposure in celebrity news sites has her on an upward trajectory in the world of Instagram modeling.

Erika has plenty of other benefits to her modeling work, including the ability to travel the globe. While she was in Las Vegas for her most recent modeling shoot, Erika previously spent several days lounging on the beach in Mexico as she promoted an adults-only resort. She has shared shots from other tropical corners of the globe as well, helping her stay in bikini weather year-round.

Those who want to see more from Erika Gray can check out her Instagram page.