Kylie Jenner Gets Slammed Online After Sharing Her Recent Shopping Trip On Social Media

Social media users are reportedly upset with Kylie Jenner after the beauty mogul documented her latest shopping trip for luxury shoes.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she spent her day shopping for designer shoes on Friday. Hollywood Life reports that in the post, Jenner was seen showing off black Gucci sandals with her 144 million followers. The sandals, which were embellished with crystals, and are priced at $1,250. She also showed off two pairs of Balenciaga heels, one of which were priced at $995. She also bought a pair of Bottega Veneta black slip-on sandals as she brought her followers to her large closet filled with even more designer garb. The 22-year-old billionaire then asked if she has a “problem.”

While Jenner was seemingly sharing a fun day out, users on Twitter and Instagram reportedly didn’t find the excursion amusing. Many users criticized the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for focusing on fashion with all of the other issues happening in the world. Several users even pointed out the recent Amazon fires, which many celebrities have been using their platforms to spread more awareness about.

“Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story of her shoe shopping haul…. B—h go fund efforts to contain da f—en Amazon fire,” one user tweeted, followed by three upset emoji.

“Kylie Jenner could help save the amazon but went shoe shopping instead,” another Twitter user chimed in.

According to CBS News, almost 73,000 fires have been detected by Brazil’s space research center INPE, per Reuters. The number is 80 percent more than what Brazil faced last year. Environmentalists from Amazon Watch have reportedly claimed that many of the fires have been set by farmers and ranchers as a way to clear the land of agriculture, which the environmentalists reportedly feel is happening with the help of Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s right-wing president.

Jenner is reportedly not the only one in her family that has been mum about the fires in the Amazon. Since news of the fires has surfaced, none of the Kardashian-Jenners have shed light on the topic to their massive social media following. However, celebrities like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna have spoken out about the fires on their social media platforms. Madonna has reportedly called out Bolsonaro, specifically, calling the fires a “devastation” to the people of Brazil.

“President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet. No economic development is more important than protecting this land,” the singer wrote on her Instagram page.

Jenner has yet to make a comment about the backlash.