Ashley Graham Flaunts Cleavage In Snakeskin Tank Top

The voluptuous Ashley Graham has been celebrating plenty of milestones lately. The stunning model recently revealed on her Instagram page via an adorable video that she and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child together.

Today, Graham celebrated another milestone — she reached 9 million followers on Instagram. The brunette bombshell was excited by the news and opted to share a selfie with her followers as a thank you. In the shot, Graham rocked a black and white snakeskin-printed tank that dipped low, revealing plenty of cleavage. She paired the look with some hoop earrings, as well as a simple gold necklace.

Graham’s hair was in loose waves and her makeup was minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She did add a touch of glam with her nails, however. They were long and painted a vibrant shade of red.

Graham shared some sweet thoughts with her followers in the caption of the post, thanking her fans not just for following her on Instagram but also for their support throughout all her journeys. The playful snap didn’t show off Graham’s baby bump, but she has been stunning her fans with plenty of sizzling shots of her changing physique over the past few days.

Graham’s followers couldn’t get enough of the shot, and within less than half an hour the post racked up over 47,000 likes.

“You get so much love cause you give it girl,” one follower said in the comments section.

“Beautiful mama,” another follower said.

Yet another follower told Graham that she deserved 9 million more followers. Given that there are many celebrities who have tens of millions of followers on Instagram, aiming for 18 million certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for the popular model.

Graham has been impressing fans by being completely candid about her pregnancy and the body changes that come along with it. Five days ago, she surprised her fans by sharing a shot of herself completely nude, with her curves on display.

Rather than being an explicitly sexy shot, though, it was an honest and vulnerable picture that showed off her stretch marks. Her fans loved that she wasn’t afraid to flaunt her body without hiding or editing anything.

Graham has always been outspoken about showing off what she really looks like, not an airbrushed or edited version of herself. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, she chatted about a campaign she did where she rocked a swimsuit and refused to be retouched.