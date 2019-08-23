Venezuelan Bombshell Lele Pons Rocks Lingerie To Match Her New Purple Hair

Lele Pons is debuting a new hairstyle, and she wants to know the opinion of her millions of Instagram fans. On Friday, the YouTuber and internet sensation took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshot of herself in lingerie that matches her new purple locks.

In the photos, Pons is sitting on a fuzzy carpet as she rocks a violet lace bra with an underwire structure that helps accentuate her chest while putting her cleavage on full display. The singer and former TV host teamed her bra with a pair of white sweatpants, which sit high on her frame, reaching up to just above her belly button. The contrast between the lingerie and the relaxed pants gives Pons a casual and cool vibe.

Both snaps show Pons — who rose to prominence on Vine, where she was the most-followed and most-looped person before the platform shut down in 2016 — in a similar pose. She is sitting with her legs stretched forward on the carpet as she holds her torso up on her hands. The 23-year-old Caracas native is facing the camera, looking at it straight-on with a series gaze and lips slightly pursed in a sexy yet defiant manner.

The social media model is wearing her newly dyed purple hair in a middle part and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest.

Pons completed her look with a dark smokey eye that gives her gaze extra depth. On her lips, she is wearing a dark shade of purplish mulberry that matches the overall palette of the photo, including the room lighting.

The post, which Pons shared with her impressive 36.4 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 1.6 million likes and upwards of 21,300 comments within just three hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the South American influencer took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their opinion regarding her new hair color.

“Now THAT fits you extremely well,” one user wrote.

“That colour suits you really good,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with two different purple hearts, as well as an exploding head emoji.

“Oh my god I am in love,” a third user raved, adding a fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Cute as hellllllll,” yet another fan shared, following the words with fire and star emoji.