Jeffrey Epstein Used A Bullet And Decapitated Cat To Intimidate ‘Vanity Fair’ Editor, Claims Reporter

The name Jeffrey Epstein already elicits disgust from the general public as a convicted pedophile who was in custody once more for allegations of pedophilia and sex trafficking. However, it seems as if the depths of Epstein’s purported depravity were even greater than first realized, as new stories are coming out that the late billionaire allegedly intimidated Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter by placing a bullet on his doormat, and later by dropping a cat’s head in his lawn, per New York Magazine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, former Vanity Fair writer Vicky Ward recently wrote an article claiming that she had proof back in 2003 that Epstein had coerced sex from a minor. Though she had hoped to include this information in a profile she was writing on the billionaire for the magazine, Carter decided to omit any allegations of pedophilia. Ward said that, at the time, Carter claimed that he “believed” Epstein over the two victims Ward had found.

But it is now being reported that another factor might have played into Carter’s decision. According to contributing editor John Connolly, who wrote a book on Epstein with James Patterson in 2017, Carter was distraught when he found a single bullet placed by his front door.

Though no message was left with the bullet, Carter reportedly believed that it was from Epstein.

“Even in the absence of any evidence Epstein was involved, Connolly says, both Carter and he considered the bullet a clear warning from Epstein. Another former colleague, who spoke on condition of anonymity, recalls receiving an anguished call from Carter linking the bullet to Epstein,” New York Magazine reported.

Carter, however, has since claimed that the scare did not influence his editorial decision and that he decided against publishing the allegations of Epstein’s alleged victims because Ward could not find a third corroborating source.

But the story of mob-like intimidation did not end with just the bullet. In 2006, federal authorities began their investigation into Epstein for soliciting minors, and Connolly, still at Vanity Fair, went down to Florida to talk to Epstein’s female staff. Perhaps not-so-coincidentally, Carter reportedly found himself with yet another message — this time, the head of a decapitated cat.

“It was done to intimidate,” Connolly told NPR. “No question about it.”

Connolly dropped the story unrelated reasons, though he later followed up with the aforementioned James Patterson book. In addition, Carter has reiterated that no threats affected his editorial judgment and that it was never proven that Epstein had sent the cat’s head.

Meanwhile, Connolly insists that he continues to believe that Vanity Fair did not decline to pursue stories about Epstein due to the alleged intimidation. Rather, he wanted to share his experience to help showcase another potential sick side of the man, as well as offering a possible reason why the press fell short on reporting Epstein’s crimes.