Smash Mouth’s Iconic 1999 Hit ‘All Star’ Given Catchy EDM Remix

Breathe Carolina have given the track a modern makeover.

The year 2019 is full of surprises, but not many people were expecting Smash Mouth’s “All Star” to return in a big way. There’s no denying that the song is a timeless classic for many people, but it’s also a product of a bygone era that serves as a perfect time capsule of where music was at in the late 1990s.

Well, it turns out that the song has found new life in 2019, as Breathe Carolina have given the classic pop-rock hit a brand new makeover for the clubs to commemorate the song’s 20th anniversary. As documented by Substream Magazine, the EDM duo has reimagined the song as an infectious tropical house track — and it works.

The band revealed that while many flattering remixes of “All Star” have graced the airwaves throughout the years, this is the only one they’ve officially commissioned.

“We are very excited to have such a great artist like Breathe Carolina create this very fresh and inspiring official remix for us. We are big fans of this duo and absolutely love their take on our biggest hit. Please take a listen as we know you will love it, too.”

Breathe Carolina also appear to be thrilled to bring the song to a new generation of fans. The duo revealed that the track was influential during their formal years, and to be able to put their own mark on it is a dream come true.

“All Star’ was a huge part of our early lives; it was such a big song when we were growing up. To think that we got to take it and give it a modern twist is so crazy!”

Listen to the remix below for yourself, and prepare to have the melody stuck in your head for days.

Smash Mouth have made the headlines a couple of times this month. As noted by Tone Deaf, the band slammed Neil deGrasse Tyson after the controversial astrophysicist tweeted about gun violence statistics following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

As noted by The Huffington Post, the band also went viral back in June after tweeting their criticism of Straight Pride parades. In the tweet, they bluntly told those who participate in such events where to go.

In addition to still rocking shows and making albums, the band has become very outspoken about their beliefs — especially on social media — and have won a new legion of fans as a result.