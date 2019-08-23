Lana Del Rey Spreads Legs Open In Short White Garment On ‘Billboard’ Magazine Cover

Lana Del Rey is gearing up for the release of her new album, Norman F**cking Rockwell, and has graced the cover of Billboard Magazine.

The “High By The Beach” songstress shared the cover shot and another photo from the shoot to her Instagram page. Lana sits on a wooden chair in a short white dress with her legs open. The chair has a cross symbol on it while she placed one hand on the back of it and another on her head. Her hair is tied up and she appears to be staring deeply into the camera lens, with cat-eye makeup. The cover has “LANA F#@KING DEL REY” written on it in black text.

The second image from the photoshoot was in black-and-white. She stands by a window with one leg raised on the corner of what appears to look like a bed. She is in a skirt, wearing an ankle bracelet. The photo has an old fashion feel to it, which is very much her brand.

Within a day, the post has racked up over 876,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“You really snapped mom omg,” one user wrote.

“YOUTHFUL QUEEN WE LOVE U,” another shared.

“Serving with ‘Born To Die’ looks,” a third mentioned.

“Omg I wasn’t emotionally ready to see this,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Queen of always looking like a young goddess,” a fifth follower commented.

“That little curl on the cat eye is FIERCE. It’s in the details biishhh,” another passionate account noted.

On August 30, Lana will release her sixth studio album, Norman F**cking Rockwell. So far, she has released the following tracks from the project: “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice B**ch,” “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – but I Have It,” “Doin’ Time,” “F**k It, I Love You,” and “The Greatest.”

The album will consist of 14 tracks and will be released worldwide via Interscope Records.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. “Norman F**king Rockwell”

2. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

3. “Venice B*tch”

4. “F**k It I Love You”

5. “Doin’ Time”

6. “Love Song”

7. “Cinnamon Girl”

8. “How to Disappear”

9. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”

To promote that album, she will embark on a world tour. According to her official website, Lana Del Rey will kick off the first show in Wantagh, New York next month.

Lana’s breakthrough album, Born To Die was released in 2012 and is one of only three albums by a female artist to have spent more than 300 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and the second-longest charting album for a female act, according to Billboard.

To keep up with Lana Del Rey, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 13.7 million followers.