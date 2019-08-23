YouTuber Alissa Violet Sizzles In White Bikini: ‘It’s Hot Outside But I’m Hotter’

Alissa Violet is heating up her fans’ Instagram feed with photos that are hotter than the day outside. On Friday, the American YouTuber took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of pictures of herself soaking up at the sun in a bikini that puts her killer curves in full display to the delight of her legion of fans.

In the photos, the 23-year-old YouTube personality and singer is sitting on a lounge chair outdoors as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that consists of a straight-cut top with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders. Alissa teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides and lower at the front, helping accentuate her hips while showcasing her slender waistline and toned abs. Her bikini has a playful print that appears to depict female anime characters in light and purple tones.

The first snap shows Alissa sitting up with her legs together as she takes one hand to her head. Her face is away from the camera as she strikes a fierce facial expression with her eyes semi-closed and lips parted. In the second snap, she is sitting with her legs apart as she tilts her face back. She flips her hair with one hand with her eyes closed once again.

The second photo also shows that the singer teamed her bikini with fuzzy slippers by UGG, according to the logo on the side straps. Alissa is wearing her hair swept over to one side and down in large, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders. Though it is impossible to assert for sure, Alissa appears to be wearing little to no makeup, opting for a more natural look.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Alissa shared with her 8.8 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered nearly half a million likes and more than 3,500 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted, and it will likely rack up quite a few more interactions. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the singer and vlogger took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“[A]re u kidding me? talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, spectacular, never done before,” one fan wrote.

“Living for the matching ugg slides go off,” another one chimed in.

“[S]ingle violet is thriving,” another one added.

The latter user is referring to the tweet Alissa sent out after she and FaZe Banks announced their split, as Teen Vogue reported back in early July.