Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster Share An Intimate Moment With Travis Scott In His New Netflix Documentary

Travis Scott is set to show multiple aspects of his personal and professional life in his new Netflix documentary.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper’s documentary Look Mom I Can Fly is set to release on Netflix next month, per Hollywood Life. The doc is set to capture Scott’s biggest album to date, Astroworld, as well as its tour, which the rapper just wrapped up this year.

What viewers will also get to see, though, is the rapper interacting with his little family- girlfriend Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster. In the preview clip of the film, Jenner and Scott are seen cozying up in the back of a car as he kisses the Kylie Cosmetics CEO on her cheek. The couple also makes several appearances together in the preview, sharing both long and short kisses throughout.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter’s appearance is reportedly what steals the show. Stormi is seen smiling and having a blast with her parents by her side. The celebrity tot is also seen again in the preview, as Scott holds her backstage as massive crowds of fans wait for him. Jenner is reportedly wearing an array of stylish looks and rocks two different hairstyles in the preview alone- a black bob and then blonde tresses.

In addition to being featured in the documentary, Stormi is also being credited behind the scenes. The rapper reportedly listed his daughter as one of his producers in the film.

In the preview for Look Mom I Can Fly, Scott also shares intimate moments from his life before fame. Fans of the rapper will be able to see him from his humble beginnings via home video, to his current life as a megastar, father and “hubby” as Jenner has affectionately called him on her Instagram page.

“I always knew, ya know, it was just the process of getting everybody else to figure that out,” the “Sicko Mode” musician says in a voiceover, per People.

Scott is also set to address his now controversial performance at the 2019 Super Bowl. The rapper took the stage at the annual event and joined headliners Maroon 5. In the preview, Scott seemingly wasn’t concerned about the backlash he possibly received for agreeing to do the performance.

“He knew what he was getting into, he knew the controversy,” a voice says in the trailer.

This is the first documentary “Antidote” rapper. Netflix announced that the film will premiere on Wednesday, August 28. In the meantime, Houston residents can purchase a VHS version of the documentary, according to Scott’s Instagram page.