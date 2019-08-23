Arianny Celeste Spreads Her Legs In White Bikini For Sultry New Pics

Arianny Celeste is currently enjoying the gorgeous scenery of Hawaii. Needless to say, the American UFC girl has an arsenal of jaw-dropping images to share with her Instagram fans who are more than happy to keep up with what she has going on.

On Friday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of photos while she enjoying the jacuzzi at the Honolulu hotel, Espacio the Jewel of Waikiki, as the geotag on her post suggests.

The first photo showed Celeste sitting on the edge on the jacuzzi with her legs wide open as she balanced on one corner. The 33-year-old brunette bombshell rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that consisted of a one-shouldered, asymmetrical top with straps for cups that crossed over her chest. One side extended toward the opposite shoulder, leaving the other shoulder bare. When the straps crossed, the two created a cutout in the middle that teased a bit of her cleavage.

Celeste teamed her interesting top with a pair of matching bottoms featuring a similar cutout in the middle. A strap was clasped just above her navel. The bottoms sat high on her frame, with high-cut legs helping to accentuate her hips while showcasing her toned thighs and upper abs.

As indicated by the tag included with her photo, the bikini she was wearing came from Alt Swim, an Australian brand of swimwear.

In the first shot, Celeste was looking over her left shoulder at a point in the distance. Her lips were parted and her gaze was fierce.

The second snap showed her sitting on the edge of the jacuzzi as she looked at the camera with one hand on her waist. Her hair was swept to one side and worn down in large wavy strands that cascaded all over her shoulder and onto her chest.

The post, which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 41,000 likes and upwards of 475 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks, and also to joke about her pose.

“How many times did you fall back or in before getting the shot!?” one user asked, to which Celeste replied, “like 5-6 times!”

“I’ll take the same photo, but in my robe,” another user chimed in.

“Girlll so always,” a third fan raved, placed four fire emoji in the middle of the comment.