Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Dangerous Curves In Crop Top & Biker Shorts On Instagram

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou achieved something wonderful this week — she earned a spot on her very own billboard advertising her collaboration with clothing brand Missguided. To celebrate the major step in her career, Stassie took to Instagram share a photo of herself out on the street in front of the massive sign.

The photo on Stassie’s Instagram feed showed the young entrepreneur standing on a sidewalk on a beautifully sunny day with no clouds in the sky. Behind her, a Missguided billboard displayed a photo of Stassie modeling a red dress, which she previously shared on her Instagram account. In contrast to her modeling shot, Stassie looked more casual on the sidewalk, wearing a cropped white T-shirt that seemed to be a memento from her best friend Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash for her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Stassie paired the tee with black biker shorts that hugged her curvy hips.

She accessorized the look with a pair of dark sunglasses and some dainty bracelets. Stassie’s long, blonde hair was styled in a messy updo for the outing, with strands blowing everywhere in the wind.

Stassie lifted her arm up in the shot to point at the billboard, exposing her toned midsection and revealing a small section of her nude-colored bra underneath the tee. She flashed a small smile at the camera, looking proud of her achievement.

In the caption, Stassie thanked fans for supporting the collection and revealed that it has almost sold out.

The post garnered over 29,000 likes in just 30 minutes. In the comments, fans and friends praised Stassie for her accomplishment.

Kylie took to the comments section to write, “Yesssss,” with several heart eye emoji, while YouTuber Kylie Rae Hall said, “Congrats b!!!! You look amazing.”

“I love you and I’m so proud of you Stas baby,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats!!!! So happy for you!!!!” another said.

Many fans simply left emoji to express their admiration for the businesswoman.

Stassie’s Instagram feed recently has been filled with images of herself modeling the Missguided collection. On Thursday evening, the influencer modeled a pink, long-sleeved top with a bandeau design that just barely contained her busty chest. On the bottom, she wore a matching ruched mini-skirt that hugged her curves. The post garnered over 393,000 likes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie posted a photo of herself rocking the same outfit in support of her best friend. There’s no doubt that both women looked absolutely stunning.

Fans can shop the Stassie x Missguided collection now.