Farrah Abraham Wears Snakeskin Bra With 10-Year-Old Daughter Sophia: ‘What’s Wrong With This Video?’

Farrah Abraham is known for upping the ante. The former Teen Mom OG star may have her fans concerned for the time she seemingly spends away from her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, but today has more than proven that this 28-year-old hangs out with her child. Farrah took to her Instagram Stories earlier with a video that included Sophia, although it likewise reminded fans that Farrah tends to show a lot of skin with her outfits.

The video showed Farrah with a friend as the two indulged in burgers, with Sophia also seen enjoying a snack. Farrah had mentioned the Tik Tok challenge prior to the Popeyes-delivered fest, with what appeared to be some filter fun. The star did, however, quickly remove the filter, with fans seeing her as she is. Farrah was flaunting her assets in a tiny pink snakeskin bra, with matching pink bottoms coordinating the look. Sophia, meanwhile, was appropriately clad for a child of her age, with a neon green sweatshirt keeping her trendy.

Farrah’s video was a little unusual, but it did seem designed to drive interaction. The mother-of-one accompanied her video with some text.

“What’s wrong with this video?? @eatitkatie @sophialabraham,” she wrote.

Given that the post was made via the platform’s Stories, fans won’t have a chance to comment on it, but it will remain available for viewing until its expiry 24 hours after being posted.

Farrah and Sophia previously made a high-profile joint appearance earlier this month. Farrah was invited to Beautycon in Los Angeles, California, with Sophia tagging along. Farrah’s gold outfit was shared to Instagram, with fans also seeing Sophia embrace the event with a full face of makeup. That, in itself, appeared to cause some controversy, although Farrah set the record straight on her 10-year-old wearing cosmetics.

“She doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great,” Farrah said, per Hollywood Life.

When it comes to Farrah’s parenting, fans seem to be on the fence. While many give Farrah the thumbs-up for updating her social media with her child, others seem taken aback by the star’s overall Instagram setup. Farrah’s account is followed by her daughter, with the feed’s contents being somewhat NSFW – topless or near-nude posts are fairly frequent from this curvy star. Farrah has also made headlines for her internet-circulated sex tapes, with many fans feeling this may be the reason that Farrah left the MTV franchise that launched her career.

Today’s video definitely seemed to be a fun moment, but fans may have their thoughts over the whole thing.