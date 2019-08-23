WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Stepping Down Gradually From WWE

Since the company’s inception in 1980, the one constant figure in WWE has been Vince McMahon. As thousands of superstars and personnel have come and gone through the passing of time, the chairman has been there through all of the ups and downs, ensuring that the company that he built and turned into a media empire has remained relevant for decades.

Many WWE fans, however, believe that the chairman is out of touch with modern times and unable to connect with fans. The general consensus among the WWE Universe these past few years is that the television product needs change, and McMahon isn’t the person to lead WWE into the future.

Those fans might be about to see their wishes come true, as the chairman is reportedly set to hand over the keys to his kingdom. According to Sportskeeda, McMahon is slowly stepping away from his role and delegating his responsibilities to Triple H, Kevin Dunn and Paul Heyman.

The report stressed that while McMahon doesn’t want to step down from his duties, he’ll need to delegate key tasks in order to focus on the XFL. As noted by The Inquisitr, the boss is relaunching the football league that failed after one season in 2001, and it’s set to kick off in 2020.

Going forward, the chairman is expected to oversee WWE from a distance, though he will be entrusting his staff with more powers. Earlier this year, he recruited Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively. Their roles involve them overseeing those shows, especially in the creative department.

WWE NXT on USA Network to debut on September 18 https://t.co/pq9i9LXFpA pic.twitter.com/5y2lnpuPQH — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) August 19, 2019

This story follows in the wake of a tweet from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, which reported that the chairman was absent from the last Monday Night Raw taping, allowing the aforementioned names to run the flagship red brand program in his place. At the time of this writing, the process of McMahon stepping down is allegedly underway.

With NXT moving to the USA Network, there’s been concern among the WWE base that McMahon is set to become more hands-on than ever before, as the company gets set to enter a Wednesday night war with All Elite Wrestling this fall. As documented by 411Mania, however, Triple H is expected to remain in charge of the black-and-gold brand for now.

With NXT reportedly set to stay the same, coupled with the possibility of McMahon giving more power to some talented people on the main shows, we could be about to see some big changes in WWE.