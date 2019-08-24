Camille Kostek Sets Instagram On Fire In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Camille Kostek is one of the hottest models in the business, especially after landing the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue earlier this year.

Camille’s fans absolutely adore her, and it’s not just because she’s a total knockout, it’s also due to her kind nature, goofy personality, and her advocating for women and body positivity.

On Friday, the model took to her Instagram Stories to share a brand new video of herself getting silly while doing a radio interview. In the clip, Camille and the radio host are seen dancing around to a Taylor Swift song as Kostek laughs and has a great time.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which she flipped around as she danced.

Camille also wore a skimpy, long-sleeved black crop top that tied in the front. She left the shirt unbuttoned a bit to put her ample cleavage on display as she also showed off her tiny waist and toned abs in the ensemble.

As if that wasn’t enough to draw excitement from her fans, Kostek added a pair of Daisy Dukes, which allowed her admirers a peek at her long, lean legs.

As many fans know, Camille Kostek is currently dating recently retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as football fans like to call him. The pair have been together for years, barring one brief split.

The Inquisitr previously reported that both Camille and Rob get a lot of attention from the opposite sexes, but the couple doesn’t let it impact their relationship.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really bother me. He and I both love to meet new people, and when someone comes up to either of us, we entertain them. We would never snub anyone. I have a memory of being at a club at Mohegan Sun, and he was talking to a group of girls and I was with my friends. He and I saw each other from across the room and both gave each other a thumbs up. We have each other’s backs, and we both trust each other,” Kostek told the Improper Bostonian of her relationship with the Super Bowl champion.

As for Gronk’s reputation as a party animal, the model says it’s true.

“When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation,” she said, adding that her beau also loves to stay at home and snuggle as well.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following her on her Instagram account.