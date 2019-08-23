Lindsay Lohan Sparks Drug Concern In Bombshell Dressing Room Video

A bombshell vibe isn’t usually attached to Lindsay Lohan. The Mean Girls actress’ image has seen her go from 2000’s party animal to a more toned-down finish as she entered her thirties, although the 33-year-old appears to have proven that an old-school bombshell vibe is one she can rock. The former childhood actress took to Instagram earlier today with a video that delivered just that, although early fan responses did see a fair few users concerned for Lindsay.

The video showed Lindsay in a dressing room. Whether or not Lindsay was preparing for her judging role on Australia’s The Masked Singer wasn’t clarified, but the bulb lighting and shelved bric-a-brac definitely suggested the star to be near a set. The redhead was looking beyond glamorous with her hair curled into a cascading finish around her shoulders, with a likewise girly vibe manifesting from her pink and patterned outfit.

The footage mostly showed Lindsay preening herself in a glammed-up state, with fans seeing the star shot seated amid her cosmetics as well as delivering a close-up of her face. Here, Lindsay turned towards the camera with a direct gaze. The actress appeared to have been with an expert glam team – from her pink and puckered-up lips to her red nails, Lindsay was oozing glam.

With nothing but side-eye emoji to go by, fans were left to draw their own conclusions. The vast majority of Lindsay’s fans seemed convinced that might be dropping some new music. Likewise voiced was praise for the bombshell look. Comments wondering if Lohan is doing okay did, however, manifest within just three hours of the video going live.

“Is she having a stroke?” one fan asked.

A separate fan asked the actress where the cocaine was, although their comment seemed somewhat harsh. Nonetheless, mentions of substance use manifested from other fans.

“Don’t do drugs…,” one fan wrote.

“Hope you’re not stealing coke again @lindsaylohan” was another comment.

Lindsay was also sent love by one fan who prayed that she would “fix herself,” with a separate fan suggesting that the star needed a “wellness check.”

Loading...

Lindsay’s social media activity has already sparked concern this month. On August 10, The Inquisitr documented a somewhat spaced-out selfie from the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star sparking comments similar to those made today – fans were concerned that Lindsay was using.

Lindsay has made drug-related headlines in the past. As Her documents though, Lohan’s rehab stints have seen the star maintain that she’s only used cocaine a “handful” of times in her life.

Fortunately for Lindsay, the majority of comments left to today’s video were positive.